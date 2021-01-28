West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown announced the hiring of Andrew Jackson to take a position as a defensive assistant coach within the WVU football program at an unspecified assignment.
Jackson was recently the defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion. Jackson has also spent time at James Madison, Mississippi State, Fordham and as a graduate assistant at Penn State.
“I would like to welcome Andrew (Jackson) to the Mountaineer Football family,” Brown said in a statement. “He comes highly recommended and brings good defensive experience with him. He already has recruiting experience in areas within our footprint and has a track record for being an outstanding teacher.”
While at James Madison as the defensive tackles coach, Jackson helped JMU to lead the FCS in total defense and finish third in scoring defense. At Mississippi State, Jackson served as the defensive quality control coach as the Bulldogs ranked No. 1 in total defense in FBS football in 2018.
This hire comes on the heels of co-defensive coordinator Jahmile Addae’s departure to the University of Georgia on Wednesday.