The West Virginia football team has announced the date for its annual Blue and Gold spring game scrimmage, set for Saturday, April 23.
The game will take place at Milan Puskar Stadium and will begin at 1 p.m.
Game tickets are now available at WVUGAME.com, going for $10 each for regular admission, and for free through the student ticketing portal starting in April.