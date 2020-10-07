When Tony Fields II transferred from Arizona in the summer, the West Virginia football coaching staff expected him to make an immediate impact. Through three games in 2020, that’s exactly what he has done.
At Arizona, Fields was an immediate starter for the Wildcats. In three years, Fields started 37 games and finished with 316 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks as a linebacker.
Fields knew it was best for his career to move on from Arizona, and he ultimately chose West Virginia.
“I decided it was best for me to move on and try to go to a different team to help my career,” Fields said. “I love the school and I had a great relationship with coach [Jahmile] Addae already because he recruited me to Arizona.”
So far this season, Fields leads the Big 12 in total tackles with 29. He also has one interception and one sack through three games. Against Baylor on Oct. 3, Fields led the defense with 10 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown emphasized the performance that Fields had against Baylor, calling him his “train-stopper.”
“I told him we need a playmaker, but we also need someone that’s a train-stopper,” Brown said. “We need someone when things are going bad, that they can respond to adversity. That’s what he’s done for us.”
Fields is leading a defense that is ranked in the top half of the Big 12 Conference in total defense. The Mountaineers are giving up an average of 289 total yards per game, with 93 of those coming in the opponent's running game.
WVU is first in the conference in sacks with 16 total and is second in the Big 12 with four interceptions. The Mountaineers have held opponents to a 33% conversion rate on third downs, which is good enough for third in the conference.
Brown said that Fields’ impact off the field has been just as important as his presence on the field for WVU.
“His on the field play has been tremendous, but for the last three weeks, his off the field contributions have been very big for us as well,” Brown said. “He’s been a guy that we can point to and show players how to prepare and how to react.”
Brown has tried to move Fields around on defense to other positions to learn his strengths and weaknesses, but he knows it's still early in the season.
“It’s a work in progress right now,” Brown said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “We tried to do some things with him on Saturday that maybe aren’t his strength and we found that out. When he knows where to go and he’s confident, he’s very special.”