West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall will enter the transfer portal after playing two seasons for the Mountaineers.
Kendall transferred from Oklahoma in the spring of 2019 and won the starting quarterback position for the 2019 football season. He made nine starts for the Mountaineers before being benched in favor of Jarret Doege. For the 2019 season, Kendall finished 187-of-304 (62%) for 1,989 yards with 12 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.
Kendall battled for the starting role with Doege during the 2020 season with Doege ultimately earning the spot. In just one regular season appearance against Eastern Kentucky in 2020, Kendall went 3-for-6 for 43 yards.
Kendall did get one last opportunity to wrap-up his career at WVU against Army in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on New Year's Eve when the Mountaineers trailed 21-10 in the third quarter. Doege had limped through the first half with mediocre numbers, so head coach Neal Brown turned to Kendall.
Kendall finished the game 8-for-17 for 121 yards and two touchdowns as he led the Mountaineers to a 24-21 victory for the program's first bowl win since 2015.
Kendall's career is over at West Virginia as he looks for a new home in his final year of eligibility.