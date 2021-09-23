This past week, the West Virginia defense played some of its best football this season including a huge performance from bandit, Jared Bartlett. Due to his performance against Virginia Tech, Bartlett earned multiple awards including Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.
The bandit position is not a well known position, but it can be summarized as a linebacker who drops in coverage or plays like a normal linebacker in a 3-3 defense. The difference between a bandit and a traditional outside linebacker comes when the team lines up in a four man front. In a four man front, the bandit will shift down and become an edge rusher.
Against Virginia Tech on Saturday, Bartlett had his best game since joining the Mountaineers in 2019. The redshirt sophomore totaled five tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble which were all season highs for Bartlett.
Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley used Bartlett as a pass rusher more in this game than he had originally planned due to Bartlett’s in-game diagnosis.
“He (Bartlett) came to the sideline late in the first quarter or early second quarter and said, ‘Coach I’m mismatched with these guys on the edge.’ So I trust him and put him out there,” Lesley said.
Bartlett has had a good rapport with Lesley and because of that, the coaching staff was willing to trust his decisions during the game.
“Me and coach Lesley have a pretty good relationship so when I told him that I had an advantage, he just took a leap of faith and trusted me,” Bartlett said.
At 232 pounds, Bartlett is undersized when lining up as an edge rusher and has to use his technique and speed to get past the much larger tackles.
“Leverage around the corner, if you attack them with speed, sometimes they will lunge and that makes it easier to turn the corner,” Bartlett said. “Sometimes, when you are on the edge, I weigh 232 pounds, some tackles are like 350 (pounds), it can be difficult.”
Prior to this season, Bartlett had amassed 28 total tackles and 3.5 sacks in 14 games, so far this season. Bartlett is on pace to shatter those marks and head coach Neal Brown attributes it to his offseason work.
“He had a great summer and a really good fall camp. Then he just did not play as well in the first two games,” Brown said. “Last week he had great Tuesday and Wednesday practices, you could see he was getting better.”
Along with being named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, Bartlett was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week. The last two winners of the award were Georgia’s Jordan Davis and Oregon’s Verone McKinley III.
Bartlett and the West Virginia defense will have its hands full next week as the team takes on Oklahoma. The Sooners are loaded with offensive weapons including a Heisman candidate in Spencer Rattler at quarterback.