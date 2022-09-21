The West Virginia football team is set for another rivalry matchup on the road Thursday facing off against the Virginia Tech Hokies. The outcome of the game will determine the winner of the Black Diamond Trophy.

The Mountaineers were finally able to get back into the win column on Saturday after crushing their annual FCS opponent, the Towson Tigers, 65-7 in Morgantown. It truly was a bounce-back game for WVU following the 0-2 start, and the young team will have a big test against Virginia Tech in a hostile Lane Stadium.

West Virginia (1-2, 0-1 Big 12) had two rushers more than 100 yards on Saturday, and quarterback JT Daniels commanded the first few touchdown drives in his limited playing time. The Mountaineers now check in at the 13th best offense in the country but still lag behind defensively with a 41st ranking following their victory over the weekend, according to the NCAA..

Head coach Neal Brown was optimistic about the offense’s performance following the victory against Towson, saying it really has a chance to continue to be great throughout the season after three good performances in a row.

“Offensively, zero turnovers are the main thing we’re looking for. We’ve got a chance offensively,” Brown said. “We’ve had three games in a row where we’ve done some really positive things. [The offense] ran the ball well today, and we wanted to establish that early.”

Virginia Tech has struggled against average competition like Boston College and Old Dominion to begin the season, but it still boasts a 2-1 record after defeating Wofford 27-7 on Sept. 17. An early loss to ODU on Sept. 2 hurt its season trajectory, but after two wins in a row, the Hokies will host the Mountaineers in front of an electric home crowd in an attempt to reclaim the Black Diamond Trophy.

On Thursday night primetime, kickoff between WVU and Virginia Tech is set for 7:30 p.m. at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia, with a television broadcast available on ESPN.

Now, here’s a look at key players to watch during Thursday’s matchup.

WVU vs. Virginia Tech: Players to watch

JT Daniels, WVU Quarterback: With Daniels as the leader for the West Virginia offense, he’ll be someone to watch for every one of WVU’s matchups throughout the year. In limited playing time against Towson, he recorded 16-for-24 passing, 174 yards and a touchdown. Daniels’ performance will be important to WVU’s success against the Hokies on Thursday.

Tony Mathis Jr, WVU Running Back: In last week’s game against Towson, Mathis had his season-high in carries (17) and yards (104) and also scored two touchdowns on the ground. Even with fellow running back CJ Donaldson having over 100 yards against the Tigers, Mathis seemed to get the majority of the carries and will be crucial for establishing the run game against the Hokies defense.

Grant Wells, Virginia Tech Quarterback: The Charleston, West Virginia, native Grant Wells is the quarterback for the Hokies, but he had a rocky start to the season on the statsheet. Since four interceptions in the opening game against Old Dominion, he’s bounced back for three touchdowns and no turnovers in two games.

Wells’ performance and WVU’s ability to create turnovers from him will decide the game, but Virginia Tech has still received 654 yards and four touchdowns from the young Marshall transfer so far this season.

Dax Hollifield, Virginia Tech Linebacker: Anchoring a stout Virginia Tech defensive front is starting middle linebacker Dax Hollifield. In three games, he has recorded a team-high 23 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one sack.

After coming back for a fifth year this season, Hollifield has been patrolling the middle of the field for Virginia Tech’s defense and is the main reason why the Hokies are only allowing 201 yards and 11.3 points per game on average, according to NCAA. Both of these categories have the Hokies inside the top 10 defenses in the nation leading into Thursday.