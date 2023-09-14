The week that Mountaineer fans have been waiting for is finally here. On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Backyard Brawl will be back in Morgantown.
As the Pittsburgh Panthers gear up for Saturday’s contest, Brian Sherry, sports editor of The Pitt News, sat down with The Daily Athenaeum to give an inside look at the Panthers.
Pitt enters the game 1-1 after losing to the Cincinnati Bearcats. Despite the loss, Sherry believes there is excitement surrounding the team’s trip to Morgantown.
“It's still the Backyard Brawl,” Sherry said. “I consider it one of the best rivalries in all college football.”
With the transfer of former Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis to the Brigham Young Cougars, a new signal-caller is under center for the Panthers: Phil Jurkovec.
Jurkovec is a 6-foot-5-inch, 235-pound redshirt senior who played his first three seasons for the Boston College Eagles. So far this season, he has completed 27 of 55 passing attempts for 393 yards and four touchdowns.
“I think he's very composed, especially under pressure,” Sherry said. “Even [against Cincinnati], like with the loss, there was a few times where I saw him getting pressured and it was like mere seconds away from him getting sacked, and he could still throw the ball and make a completion.”
Sherry mentioned how Jurkovec struggles with accuracy at times. He said that he struggled to perform when Pitt went down against Cincinnati.
Sherry said another Pitt player to watch is cornerback M.J. Devonshire, who recorded the back-breaking interception return for a touchdown with just under three minutes left in last year’s Backyard Brawl to help Pitt win 38-31.
“I think he's probably our best NFL Draft prospect this year,” Sherry said. “He's kind of been quiet in the last two games, but I'm expecting him to really ramp it up towards the end of the season.”
He also added that the cornerback room is Pitt’s best position group. On offense, Sherry said the wide receivers are who WVU will need to look out for, citing Konata Mumpfield, Bub Means and Daejon Reynolds.
“We just have a lot of players that can catch balls,” Sherry said. “It's just a matter of if Jurkovec can hit them in stride and find open targets and actually hit them.”
Pitt has a history of dominant defensive fronts, and Sherry said that trend has continued this year. Through the first two games, the Panthers have amassed seven sacks for 41 yards.
“I've been really impressed with some of the defensive linemen,” Sherry said. “One name in particular, Dayon Hayes. He recorded a sack on literally the first play of the season… I think he's gonna make a name for himself.”