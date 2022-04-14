Following the commitment of former Georgia quarterback and five-star prospect JT Daniels to West Virginia, many fans and alumni took to Twitter to announce their excitement for next season.
NOW. WE. GO. https://t.co/u2mP0cZPHH— WrestleMania Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 13, 2022
Just like that, I’m back in!— Brandon Phoenix (@IAlsoHatepitt) April 13, 2022
WVU FOOTBALL BACK FROM THE DEAD pic.twitter.com/CXXaldC6qF— Blue and Gold Nation (@hailwv5) April 13, 2022
#WVU fans this year: pic.twitter.com/oaO2NIGf3P— Jared Hunt (@jaredwv) April 13, 2022
RT if this is you right now 😏#HailWV pic.twitter.com/YiXSsIKIzb— WVU Sports (@WVUSports) April 13, 2022
JT Daniels single handedly just restored the mental health of all WVU fans— Tyler Davis (@T_Davis41) April 13, 2022
Let’s Go!!! pic.twitter.com/lRfx05boab— Jordan Lesley (@CoachLesley_WVU) April 13, 2022
College Football community 2 months ago: "JT Daniels is a great QB and whoever gets him will succeed."College Football community after he commits to WVU: "Eh he's ok, he'll probably get hurt 2 games in. West Virginia still won't succeed."— Tyler Davis (@T_Davis41) April 13, 2022
The reverse Beverly Hillbillies arc for JT Daniels is something to behold. USC -> UGA -> WVUA QB from Mater Dei will be singing about the Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah River and his mountain mama.https://t.co/Gws00fpnHZ— David Cobb (@DavidWCobb) April 13, 2022
I feel like a spoiled fan but then I remember what we’ve been through. JT bout to stunt on some hoes https://t.co/pdgpw45nAu— WVU Equipment Manager (@NotABallMan) April 13, 2022
AND HERES TO YOUJT DANIELSMORGANTOWN LOVES YOU MORE THAN YOU WILL KNOWWOAH WOAH WOAH https://t.co/gScgfc4pQc— Eers & Beers (@eersandbeers) April 13, 2022
JT Daniels vs Kedon Slovis in the Backyard Brawl pic.twitter.com/Ld32PLPYgm— the smoking musket (@smokingmusket) April 13, 2022
JT Daniels is a good get for West Virginia and makes the BackYard Brawl between Pitt and WVU the battle of Former USC QBs. Another example of how the Transfer Portal has changed the game.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 13, 2022
@jtdaniels06 best decision you could have made man!Enjoy the ride and hold on cause Morgantown gets wild baby! #\|/ #LetsGo #WVU— Nick O'Toole (@NickOtoole91) April 13, 2022