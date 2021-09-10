West Virginia and the rest of the Big 12 conference are about to have some new friends with the Big 12 presidents and chancellors voting unanimously on Friday to accept BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF into the conference.
With the news coming out in July that Oklahoma and Texas accepted invitations to leave the Big 12 for the SEC by 2025, the remaining schools in the Big 12 remained stout in keeping the conference together.
Both Texas and Oklahoma may leave the Big 12 before the July 1, 2025, deadline, but they would be forced to pay an exit fee of at least $75 million to $80 million.
As of Friday, it is unclear when the new schools will join the conference. However, many believe there is a chance this could happen as early as 2023 to make the Big 12 conference a 14-team league.
The institutional boards for all four schools will be in session today to act on the membership with the Big 12. These schools will be meeting with Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, Big 12 Board of Directors Chairman and Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec and other campus representatives throughout Friday afternoon.