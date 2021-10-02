The West Virginia football team struggled in the first half and had to rely on an excellent second half to come close against Texas Tech. The 20-point second half was still not enough as West Virginia lost, 23-20.
Texas Tech (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) dominated the first quarter in yards and score. The Red Raiders outgained West Virginia (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) in the quarter, 126-21 and outscored them 14-0.
The Red Raiders had three drives in the first quarter, the first drive ended in a trick play interception. The next two drives for TTU each ended with short touchdown runs from SaRodorick Thompson.
Quarterback Garrett Greene entered the game for West Virginia to start the second quarter. In Greene’s first drive, the Mountaineers ran 11 plays and gained 54 yards. Ultimately, the Mountaineers were unable to convert on fourth and short, giving the ball back to TTU.
Jarret Doege returned to the game on the next WVU drive, but not much had changed for the offense and Tyler Sumpter came on to punt again.
On the final drive of the first half, Henry Colombi marched the Red Raiders down the field and into the redzone. After a third down pass came up short of the yard to gain, Texas Tech had to rush the field goal unit out and kick the ball as time expired.
West Virginia came alive in the third quarter scoring 17 unanswered points. Leddie Brown opened up the scoring with a four-yard touchdown.
On the next WVU drive, the offense stormed down the field with the help of a large catch and run from Winston Wright Jr. However, the team had to settle for a field goal which brought the game within one score.
The defense came up big once again on the ensuing drive forcing a punt. The WVU offense quickly went to work storming down the field. Isaiah Esdale played a massive role in the drive as he had a 55-yard catch and run along with a 14-yard touchdown catch to end the drive.
With the game now tied early in the fourth quarter, the Red Raiders took the ball down the field and into the redzone. The Mountaineer defense stood strong in the endzone and forced TTU to settle for a 29-yard field goal.
After West Virginia kicked a field goal of its own, Texas Tech took possession with just over four minutes remaining in the game. The Red Raiders pushed quickly down the field and with under a minute left in the game, TTU split the uprights for a go ahead 32-yard field goal.
With no time left in the game, Doege dropped back for a final pass but ended up throwing the ball away as time expired.
Next up, the Mountaineers will travel to Waco, Texas, for a matchup with the Baylor Bears. The game is scheduled to start at noon and will be televised on FS1.