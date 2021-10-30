On Saturday, the West Virginia football team won a shootout with No. 22 Iowa State, 38-31. The Mountaineers have not been in many shootouts under head coach Neal Brown and the 38-point performance is the most his offense has put up against a Big 12 foe.
West Virginia (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton put up career numbers against Iowa State (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) on Saturday. The redshirt junior tallied six catches for career-highs in yards (106) and touchdowns (two).
“Bryce Ford-Wheaton, what growth we have seen with him over three years," Neal Brown said. "He had a drop that turned into an interception then he comes back and just makes huge plays."
In the first half, the two teams traded blows with each other. Iowa State scored on a 70-yard run from running back Breece Hall on the Cyclones' first possession. WVU responded with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive of its own.
“In the first half they score and we respond with scores," Neal Brown said. "If you can match scores, that is huge in the middle of football games."
On West Virginia’s first touchdown drive, tight end T.J. Banks kept the drive moving as he caught two check down passes for a combined 25 yards. Banks finished with three catches for 34 yards while replacing the injured Mike O’Laughlin.
“T.J. Banks is not going to show up in the stat sheet a whole lot but he played by far his best game with O’Laughlin out and we are going to continue to need that,” Neal Brown said.
The entire WVU offense made plays when needed, tallying up 492 yards while scoring five touchdowns.
“It comes down to making plays and our guys made plays,” Neal Brown said. “We made throws, Leddie Brown broke tackles, Bryce Ford-Wheaton went up and made plays.”
Last season West Virginia’s final regular season game was a 42-6 throttling by Iowa State and the memory of that game remained with WVU in this year’s matchup.
“We spent a lot of time on them, we changed our offseason program after they dominated us last year in that game in December,” Neal Brown said. “We had that 42-6 score up from the time we came back in late January all the way through fall camp. We had that 42-6 score and we talked about how we had to get bigger, stronger and more physical. A year ago it was domination on the front.”
“This is one that we circled and one that we were really prepared for,” Neal Brown added.
In the seven seasons prior to head coach Matt Campbell taking the helm at Iowa State, the team had a record of 32-55. Now in his sixth season, Campbell’s team has turned around the Cyclone football program and turned it into a perennial power in the Big 12, something Neal Brown wants to replicate at WVU.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for Iowa State and what they have been able to establish there,” head coach Neal Brown said. “We have tried to emulate a lot of what they do here.”