West Virginia University head football coach Neal Brown addressed the media Monday ahead of Thursday's Backyard Brawl, announcing JT Daniels as the starting quarterback.
Brown opened up his conference announcing Georgia transfer JT Daniels as the Week 1 starter for WVU leading into the matchup against Pitt, saying that Daniels' accuracy, decision making and maturity earned him the spot.
"With him [Daniels] playing in big games, he's got experience," Brown said. "He's had some really high highs and some lows, but when he came here he was mature."
Brown also addressed injuries to senior tight end Mike O'Laughlin and the battle at right tackle; both are still in the air with room to be determined.
In WVU's first depth chart released Monday, Brandon Yates and Ja'Quay Hubbard share the starting spot at right tackle. O'Laughlin is expected to play in a limited capacity on Thursday.
Along with addressing players, Brown touched on his new role as a play caller for the Mountaineers or lack thereof. Brown wants to act as a resource to new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and focus on his game management preparation.
Now, Brown said he can focus more on game management and preparation with Harrell. However, if he feels strongly for a certain play call, Brown said he can still make his opinion heard, which they've discussed during fall camp.
The Mountaineers will face off against the Panthers in the Backyard Brawl Thursday, Sept. 1, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.