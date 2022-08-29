On Monday, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown addressed the media for the last time ahead Thursday's Backyard Brawl, announcing JT Daniels as WVU's starting quarterback among other preparation before the Backyard Brawl Thursday.
Brown opened up his conference announcing Georgia transfer JT Daniels as the Week 1 starter for WVU leading into the Backyard Brawl, with Daniels' accuracy, decision making and maturity earning him that spot.
"With him [Daniels] playing in big games he's got experience. He's had some really high highs and some lows, but when he came here he was mature."
Brown also addressed injuries to senior tight end Mike O'Laughlin and the battle at right tackle, both are still in the air with room to be determined.
In WVU's football's first depth chart released on Monday, Brandon Yates and Ja'Quay Hubbard share the starting spot at right tackle and O'Laughlin is expected to play in a limited capacity on Thursday.
Alongside addressing players, Brown touched on his new role as a play caller for the Mountaineers or lack thereof. Brown wants to act as a resource to new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, and focus on his game management preparation.
Brown says he can focus more on game management with Harrell and the preparation that comes with that, however if he feels strongly for a certain play call than he can still make his opinion heard, something they've been working on during fall camp.
Catch West Virginia's opener against Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.