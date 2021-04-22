West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons has announced on Thursday that head football coach Neal Brown has been given a contract extension through the 2026 season.
“Coach Brown and I are committed to the future success of our football program,” Lyons said in a statement. “I am pleased with the upward trajectory of the program and its culture. Our student-athletes have excelled on the field and in the classroom, and the overall leadership of Mountaineer football is strong.”
In 2021, Brown is entering his third season with the Mountaineers. In 2020, Brown improved on a 5-7 record and led WVU to a 5-4 regular season record and its first bowl win since 2016 with a victory in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
“I want to thank President Gee, Shane and Keli Zinn for their unwavering support of our football program. I also want to thank our players, coaches and staff for their commitment and dedication to West Virginia University,” Brown said in a statement. “As we enter year three, I look forward to getting our fans back in the stadium and building on the momentum we have going in our program.”