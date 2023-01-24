After a 5-7 2022 season for the West Virginia football team, head coach Neal Brown parted ways with some of his staff and has since brought in new coaches in hopes of bringing new energy to the program.
The Mountaineers parted ways with former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Graham Harrell as well as former wide receivers coach Tony Washington.
Harrell spent one year in Morgantown, leaving for the offensive coordinator position at Purdue.
Chad Scott, offensive coordinator:
The loss left Brown to find someone new to lead his offense, but he did not go far. Brown hired within the program, promoting running backs coach Chad Scott to the position.
Scott will continue to lead the running back room as the new offensive coordinator, which could mean a newly structured offense that specializes in the run game.
Scott’s run game was successful last season, combining for 1793 yards and 18 touchdowns and averaging 171.5 yards per game. With the loss of key receivers in the offseason, an offense structured around the talent in the running back room may be the new approach the Mountaineers need for the 2023 season.
The upcoming season marks Scott’s fifth year with the Mountaineers, but the offensive coordinator has been alongside Brown for three different coaching tenures at Troy, Texas Tech and Kentucky.
“It’s a promotion that he earned,” Brown said of Scott's new position. “He’s dynamic in front of the room…he’s really well liked, really well-respected and he’s earned that opportunity to lead that side of that unit.”
Sean Reagan, quarterbacks coach:
While Scott fills Harrell’s former role as offensive coordinator, Brown needed to find someone to take over Harrell’s other role in the quarterback room.
Sean Reagan, the Mountaineers’ tight ends coach for the 2022 season, is now West Virginia’s quarterbacks coach. Reagan was the quarterback coach from 2019-21 and is making his return to the position that brought him to West Virginia.
With Reagan’s departure from the tight ends room, Brown recruited Blain Stewart, son of former head coach Bill Stewart, to take over the role of tight ends coach.
Stewart comes into the program with four years of NFL experience with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He worked as an assistant wide receivers coach from 2020-22 and was a coaching assistant from 2018-20 next to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.
Stewart is no stranger to West Virginia football as his father led the Mountaineers to a historic win over Oklahoma in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl, where he gave the infamous “Leave No Doubt” speech that Mountaineer fans admire.
“Blaine didn’t get hired because his dad was a head coach here,” Brown said. “Multiple staff members brought me Blaine’s name and said, ‘Hey, listen, this guy can coach.’”
Bilal Marshall, wide receivers coach:
The last addition to Brown’s staff is wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall. Marshall was a graduate assistant with the Mountaineers from 2020-21.
Marshall was a wide receiver at Purdue from 2012-16 and played in the Canadian Football League in 2017. Out of college, he coached at the high school level before his graduate assistant position with the Mountaineers.
“It made a lot of sense to bring him back,” Brown said. “He’s going to be an elite recruiter as he gets experience. He’s a really good teacher on the grass.”
As spring ball approaches, West Virginia fans will get a glimpse of the early impact these coaches can have on the program.