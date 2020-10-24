West Virginia struggled with more mental errors and a lack of defensive success against Texas Tech in a 34-27 loss on Saturday evening.
“Credit Texas Tech, they won the fourth quarter, they won the game,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said following the loss. “We lost the fourth quarter; we lost the game.”
The Mountaineers fell behind by ten late in the first half before scoring a field goal to cut the deficit to seven at halftime. After Texas Tech fumbled to begin the second half, West Virginia tied the game on a touchdown pass from quarterback Jarret Doege to tight end T.J. Banks.
West Virginia entered the weekend with the No. 1 defense in FBS football. That defense struggled to contain Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi and, at times, struggled with the pace of play that the Red Raiders operated at.
“I thought defensively we didn’t play well early,” Brown said. “I thought we got tired because their tempo bothered us. That should never be the case, but that was.”
A clear issue throughout the game for WVU was dropped passes. For the game, West Virginia receivers dropped seven passes.
The Mountaineers also continued to struggle with penalties. WVU was penalized seven times for 69 yards. West Virginia is last in the Big 12 in penalties for the year, averaging 88 yards per game.
“If I had an answer for it, it would already be corrected,” Brown said on the dropped passes. “We catch more balls here than I ever had in my career, but I don’t have an answer for it. It’s an issue.”
Early in the first half, star linebacker Tony Fields II was ejected for targeting. Brown didn't necessarily disagree with the ejection, but he isn't sure how to coach on those penalties.
“We have made the game so difficult to officiate on targeting and difficult to coach,” Brown said. “As a head football coach, I don’t have a clear understanding of the targeting penalty.”
Overall, Texas Tech finished with 348 total yards. The clearest problem was the Red Raiders' rushing offense that finished with 179 yards. This was the most rushing yards given up since Oklahoma State gained 203 yards.
The Mountaineer rushing offense had been potent throughout the season. Leddie Brown and company struggled to move it on the ground. WVU finished with 91 yards on 29 carries. Brown had 77 rushing yards.
"Offensively, we moved the ball up and down the field," Brown said. "Our fourth quarter wasn't good enough. We had a position to go win the game, and we didn't win the game."