The West Virginia football team was defeated by the Texas Longhorns 38-20 on the road Saturday. WVU head coach Neal Brown was vocal about the team's poor performance, but first of all was concerned with the health of running back CJ Donaldson.
In his first comments following the loss, Brown addressed the condition of Donaldson and his status at the hospital and his status according to the WVU's medical staff.
"He's alert, stable, has movement in his extremities, and he's awaiting further testing," Brown said. "Our thoughts and prayers since that happened have been with him. We've got a hurt football team in there for multiple reasons, that being the first and foremost."
"That was scary. The first time I've ever had something like that as a coach on the field, credit to our medical team and appreciate UT's medical team for being of assistance as well."
Moving into the game however, it was a lost first half for the Mountaineers, going down 28-7 to Texas at halftime, and being held to only 168 yards of offense in the first two quarters.
"Disappointing first half for us, credit Texas I thought they outplayed us early. They took control and I really felt like they won the game in the first 15 minutes," Brown said.
"We just didn't make any plays in the first half. We had five drops, three of them were either on third or fourth down, we missed a bunch of tackles. and they were running around like they were playing on air in the secondary."
Brown following the game compared the first half to the second, one where West Virginia competed much closer to the Longhorns by outscoring them 13 to 10, only allowing one touchdown and completing defensive stops on multiple Texas drives.
"I thought that we played better, competed better in the second half, but it was a little too late," Brown said. "But I do credit our guys for coming out and competing in the second half. I thought we played much better on defense."
The Mountaineers understand the expectations for this season, but Brown believes that they have the players to win games like Saturday's, and that the team's performance must improve with many more Big 12 games on the slate.
"We got to get better we know that," Brown said. "But I do think we have some pieces that can win games like this, in our league, and that's what we got the rest of the way is league games."
"You got a chance to win them all and you got a chance to lose them all and it's going to be really tightly contested, not just for us but for everybody," Brown said.
Going into next game against Baylor, Brown is looking forward to having the weekend off leading into a Thursday night home matchup, giving him and his team time to regroup as Big 12 play continues.
"It's been a tough first five games, we got a beat up crew, we got about half a bye-week not a full bye-week," Brown said. "We need some time to regroup."
West Virginia will host the Baylor Bears on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m., looking for redemption in front of the home crowd at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. The game will be televised on FS1.