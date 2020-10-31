On Saturday afternoon, the West Virginia football team made a statement when it welcomed the No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats into Milan Puskar Stadium.
The Mountaineers were coming off a disappointing loss to Texas Tech last week and was looking for a signature win.
Kansas State is now playing with its backup quarterback since Skylar Thompson went down with a shoulder injury. For West Virginia, Jarret Doege has been the starter throughout the 2020 season.
“It allows you to improve,” head coach Neal Brown said about being able to keep Doege in at quarterback every game. “Doege’s getting better. He’s strung together three 300-yard games, decision making is really good, demeaner, (he) had a calmness about him.”
Something that has plagued the Mountaineers all season is dropping the football in key situations. Against Kansas State, those drops were few and far between. Brown still thinks that his receivers are improving.
“Our fans don’t want to hear this but they (the wide receivers) really didn’t play bad last week (against Texas Tech),” Brown said about his team dropping passes. “They ran better routs. They won versus man coverage better and they’ve been getting better over the last three weeks.”
Brown says that the reason he thinks his receivers are progressing is because of the confidence the coaching staff has in the guys that are trying to bring in the football.
“We never lost belief in them,” Brown said about the receivers. “We keep calling pass plays because we believe they’re going to get open and we believe that they’re going to catch the ball. We believe we’re going to protect. We believe the quarterback’s going to deliver the ball where it’s supposed to be.”
One receiver that has been overshadowed a lot but has made some key receptions is true freshman Reese Smith. Against Kansas State, Smith was targeted twice and brought in both catches for 23 yards.
“He’s dependable,” Brown said about Smith. “He’s a great practice player. He’s well invested. Has as good of hands as we have on the football team.”
Throughout the entire game, the Wildcats struggled to find any rhythm on offense, particularly in the run game. They rushed the ball 23 times and only gained 41 yards.
“We had some favorable matchups,” Brown said about why the run defense was so successful. “I just thought we were physical and played with a lot of energy. I know that sounds simple, but if you’re physical and you fly around, you got a chance.”
Kansas State is also very well-known in how disciplined it is with a lack of turnovers and penalties. The Mountaineers were able to intercept the ball three times, with one being returned for a touchdown by senior Dylan Tonkery.
“We try to stress the same things each week,” Brown said. “We want to be about creating negative plays, tackles for loss, sacks or takeaways. We constantly preach those things. That’s who we want to be as a defensive football team.”
WVU will go on the road next week to face the Texas Longhorns on Nov. 7.