Coming off a loss on the road against No. 15 Oklahoma State, the West Virginia football team has an opportunity to get a big win early in the season Saturday against Baylor.
Baylor (1-0, 1-0 Big 12) is coming off a 47-14 season-opening win against Kansas after having its season delayed due to complications from COVID-19.
The Bears are led by senior quarterback Charlie Brewer, who had 142 passing yards and a touchdown on 15-of-23 attempts. He also ran for 23 yards with a 16-yard dash highlighting his rushing attack.
“He makes plays with his feet,” West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said of Brewer. “They’ll run him a little bit. Where he really hurts you is on called pass plays where he scrambles and breaks the pocket.”
Two of the touchdowns came from returning kickoffs with senior Trestan Ebner returning one for 83 yards and one for 100.
“They have an explosive returner in Ebner, who’s a running back,” Brown said. “He took two kickoff returns for touchdowns last week, very seldom you see that in one game. That’s impressive.”
Ebner dominated the game against Kansas, scoring four of the six touchdowns the Bears had in total. He also had a one-yard rushing touchdown and an 18-yard reception for a touchdown.
On offense for West Virginia (1-1, 0-1), the Mountaineers are led by junior quarterback Jarret Doege. In the game against Oklahoma State, he finished with an up-and-down performance of 285 yards on 20-of-37 passes and a touchdown.
For much of the day, Doege was under pressure and got hit by the Cowboys defense several times. Brown said his staff needs to make sure they do better in not putting Doege in position to get hit, but he must also be better in the pocket.
“He’s got to do a better job of getting rid of the ball and throwing the ball from the location in the pocket that he’s supposed to, which he’ll get corrected,” Brown said.
Brown also said that Doege had some miscues that were technique-related and that it was something that he will be working on in practice.
“He missed a couple throws, those are footwork,” Brown said. “He got his feet tangled up and what it came down to was he’s trying to rush.”
Junior running back Leddie Brown surpassed the 100-yard mark in rushing for the second consecutive game. Brown now has 227 yards rushing in two games this season after only running for 367 total yards last season.
The game against Baylor will be played without fans, but it was announced that the game on Oct. 17 against Kansas will have 25% capacity allowed.
Saturday’s game is set to kickoff at noon and will be nationally televised on ABC.