The West Virginia University football team is coming off a tough double overtime victory against Baylor on Saturday and will now have two weeks to prepare for its next opponent during another open weekend.
Mountaineer football head coach Neal Brown said that this bye week will be important in the development of his team before it prepares to play again next week.
“Heading into a bye week this week, we got to be smart,” Brown said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “It’s a different type of bye week than we had during the first one. First one we stayed in camp mode; this one will be we got to work on things that we got to get better at.”
A huge bright spot in the win against Baylor was the dominant play on defense by senior defensive lineman Darius Stills. He earned Co-Defensive Player of the Week in the Big 12 after getting 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
“Darius’ best attribute is his quickness,” Brown said. “He does a really good job with his hands, but he’s quick. He’s got a really good feel for the movements that we run.”
Stills is complemented by his brother, Dante, on the defensive line. Brown says that their relationship as brothers makes them try to be the best that they can be.
“There’s really good competition within them,” Brown said about the Stills brothers’ dynamic. “I think they do push each other. Darius has really stepped up last couple weeks from a work ethic standpoint. You see Dante doing that same thing, but I’m glad that we have them on our team.”
Another guy that has made a major impact on the defensive side of the ball is senior Tony Fields II. Against Baylor, he led the team in tackles with 10 and also had two tackles for loss.
“He’s played extremely well,” Brown said of the Arizona transfer. “He’s a really good blitzer, but we put him on the line of scrimmage on Saturday. I’m not sure we’ll do that as much moving forward, but when he knows where to go and he’s confident, he’s special.”
In the first two games played in the Big 12 schedule, the Mountaineers have struggled the most on offense. While the running game has improved, the need to get a better passing game going will be pivotal in WVU continuing to win games as the season goes along. Brown takes responsibility in the fact that the Mountaineers have not had many explosive plays yet this season.
“We got to throw the ball down the field better,” Brown said. “I didn’t do a good enough job in this Baylor game; I didn’t do a good enough job at all of getting them called and so I’ve got to do a better job of getting them called. That’s on me. We probably had less than three opportunities against Baylor.”
WVU will look to improve before staying home and facing the reeling Kansas Jayhawks at Milan Puskar Stadium on Oct. 17. It has been announced as a noon kickoff and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.