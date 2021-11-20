West Virginia kept its bowl hopes alive on Saturday with a 31-23 win over the Texas Longhorns in Morgantown.
West Virginia looked strong throughout the game and jumped out to a 14-0 lead early on before Texas got on the board. The Mountaineers totaled 459 yards of offense, converted 12-of-20 (60%) on third downs and committed zero turnovers.
Head coach Neal Brown said the difference between WVU’s loss against Kansas State last week and it’s win on Saturday was ‘clean football’.
“It was clean football today,” Brown said. “That’s the thing that was really disappointing to me a week ago is that we didn’t play clean football and Kansas State did… A lot of respect for that group over there, they’re [Texas] talented, but a really solid win for the Mountaineers.”
Quarterback Jarret Doege overcame a poor performance against Kansas State with 290 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Longhorns. Brown was impressed with Doege keeping plays alive and not putting the ball in jeopardy.
“He’s a Texas kid so this one was a factor,” Brown said. “… We had some negative plays and we were able to overcome those. We had some third and longs that we converted that we have been hot and cold on third and longs this year.”
“I thought he [Doege] did a nice job,” Brown added. “He was really accurate. He didn’t put the ball in jeopardy today and he kept some plays alive with his feet.”
Twice in the second half, West Virginia faced a third down of at least 15 yards and converted it. On those drives, West Virginia ended up scoring a touchdown and a late field goal.
West Virginia had its most rushing yards since it put up 122 yards against Iowa State on Oct. 30. The Mountaineers finished with 158 yards on 43 total carries.
“Struggled with it early, but then got into a rhythm,” Brown said about WVU’s rushing attack. “They [Texas] played us a little different. A lot more four down looks than what we’ve seen on video.”
“I thought we ran hard,” Brown added. “It was a hard earned 158 yards. Leddie [Brown] did a nice job; got off to a slow start, but it picked up. I thought it was good for his last home game to have the success that he did.”
West Virginia finishes its regular season on Nov. 27 against Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas. West Virginia must win to finish the season with six wins and be bowl eligible.