The West Virginia Mountaineers bounced back in a big way when they faced TCU on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, winning by a final score of 24-6 to earn their fifth win of the year.
In the last game against Texas for the Mountaineers (5-3, 4-3 Big 12), junior running back Leddie Brown was limited due to a leg injury and was questionable to play this weekend. He played, and played very well, racking up 156 yards on 24 carries.
“I told him, we’ll take care of you, but you got to do your end of the bargain, which is put in the time, invest in the time to put yourself in a position to play, and he did,” West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said in his postgame press conference.
Helping the offense, was the outstanding performance of senior wide receiver T.J. Simmons, who only had four catches but went for 90 yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t have a touchdown reception all season prior to TCU (3-4, 3-4 Big 12).
“He played well, he had a good run last year when he was healthy,” Neal Brown said about the play of Simmons. “He’s got to take care of his body, and when he’s able to do that, he’s healthy, he’s a really productive and good player in this league.”
The WVU defense was outstanding again on the afternoon, only allowing TCU to put up 295 yards. The Mountaineers only allowed 161 yards through the air, and it was in large part to the coverage of the defensive backs and safeties.
Junior Exree Loe was second on the team in tackles with 12, sophomore Tykee Smith had nine and senior Alonzo Addae had eight. The only player to have more tackles was senior linebacker Tony Fields II, who had 14.
Senior safety Sean Mahone also chipped in with four tackles.
“I think they played at a high level,” Neal Brown said about his defense. “I think Tykee is a player. He can play anywhere, and I think he’s special at that position. Sean Mahone has been really good here in the last three weeks and Alonzo, for playing that position for the first time, continues to get better.”
TCU quarterback Max Duggan is known just as much for his ability to run the ball as well as throw the ball. Today, the Mountaineer defense bottled him up for much of the day, allowing him to 19 yards on 10 carries. He also went 16-of-29 for 161 passing yards with an interception.
“I think we won some one-on-ones,” Neal Brown said about the success of limiting Duggan. “Then, we were able to tackle in space. I think that was the key.”
West Virginia will get a week off before welcoming the Oklahoma Sooners to Morgantown on Nov. 28.