The West Virginia defense held the No. 1 offense in the Big 12 to just 17 points, but it was not enough in the 17-13 loss to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.
WVU head coach Neal Brown was pleased with the defense holding the Longhorns to just seven points and 149 total yards in the second half.
“We’re good on defense,” Brown said. “I think defensively, our kids have really played hard. You take those first two drives in each half out, I thought we really played well.”
Twice in the second half, the Mountaineers drove the football deep into Texas territory with opportunities to score points. The second chance came with under five minutes to play in the fourth quarter down by four.
On those two drives, WVU went for the fourth down conversion and did not convert either time. Brown did not regret the choice to go for first down despite being in field goal range.
“Really today was on me,” Brown said. “I want people to understand, I don’t regret going for it (on fourth down). There are all kinds of data that says it’s the right thing to do to go for it, in this league you better score touchdowns down there to win.”
Quarterback Jarret Doege had another solid performance as he surpassed 300 yards passing in his fourth straight game. His success is credited to an extremely improved outing by the receiving corps for the Mountaineers.
Redshirt junior wide receiver Isaiah Esdale came into Saturday’s game with only one reception for 13 yards. He finished with six catches and 60 yards against the Longhorns.
“He’s had two great weeks of practice,” Brown said on Esdale’s performance. “We harp on it all the time that if you do the work you will eventually have success, he had success today and it was really great to see.”
Despite the positive play of Doege and the WVU passing game, starting running back Leddie Brown struggled on the ground while he was hampered with a hamstring injury. The normally explosive rushing attacking for West Virginia was held to 43 total yards. Leddie Brown gained 47 yards on 15 carries, his lowest totals of 2020.
“Leddie (Brown) wasn’t 100 percent today,” Neal Brown said. “He got dinged up early in the game, but I thought in the second half we played well. In the redzone, we just stalled out.”
Neal Brown wasn’t surprised with the lack of success on offense as he credited the ability of the Texas defense.
“I thought we moved the ball well offensively, but struggled in the run game,” Brown said. “I wasn’t totally surprised, I didn’t think we’d struggle to this point, but we did. I think some of that was due to their size and ability, but we also weren’t 100 percent.”
Next week, West Virginia returns to Morgantown to host the TCU Horned Frogs.