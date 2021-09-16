Redshirt freshman quarterback Garrett Greene will have to wait a little longer to see more playing time for West Virginia as head coach Neal Brown said there needs to be an ‘intentional plan’ for Greene to see the field.
Greene turned heads against Long Island on Sept. 11 when he entered the game in the second quarter. On his first drive, the young quarterback drove the Mountaineer offense 56 yards and capped it with a rushing touchdown.
Brown had many praises for his second-string quarterback at his Tuesday press conference, focusing on Greene’s playmaking ability with his legs.
“First of all, what I was really proud of him was that he tends to get excited and I thought he handled himself well in that regard,” Brown said. “I thought his run decisions were really good. Within the run game, what we were asking him to do within the read [option] game, he made some good decisions.”
“He missed some pre-snap reads that he probably should’ve thrown four or five more passes in the RPO (run-pass option) game that we were asking him to do. I thought his vision was really good when he started to scramble, I thought he had a great throw down the field,” Brown added.
The throw that Brown is referring to was on fourth-and-seven when Greene scrambled on a broken play, but found receiver, Isaiah Esdale, 28 yards down field to convert the down.
Greene ended the game as West Virginia’s leading rusher with 98 yards on 14 carries. Greene also scored two rushing touchdowns while passing 4-of-7 for 57 yards.
Greene’s play-style is vastly different from starting quarterback Jarret Doege’s. Greene relies on his pocket mobility to break into the open field while Doege utilizes as much pocket time as possible before attempting a pass downfield.
Brown acknowledged that Greene has many positives about him with his style, but there needs to be a ‘happy medium’ when it comes to his time on the field.
“With him it’s going to be a mixture,” Brown said. “You don’t want to contain the best thing about him which is his ability to freelance and ability to make plays on the run, but you also don’t want him breaking out every single time. We’re working on finding a happy medium.”
Following the win on Saturday, Brown wanted time to evaluate Greene to see if earned more playing time. However, on Tuesday, Brown did not commit to increasing Greene’s playing time and said that it will be an intentional plan when it does happen for Greene.
“You have to go in with an intentional plan,” Brown said on playing two quarterbacks. “I’m not saying that’s the gospel, but that’s how we’ve done it in the past. If you look back at Troy, we were pretty intentional about playing our two quarterbacks a good bit.”
“Where you run into some issues is your ability to practice,” Brown added. “Our guys (Doege and Greene) are so different and so you have to make sure you keep it as close to the same for your offensive line and receivers.”