Following a narrow, 23-20 defeat to Texas Tech, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was visibly frustrated with his team after it played poorly in the first half and nearly had a 17-point second half comeback.
“First half was inexcusable,” Brown said postgame. “Pissed on how we played in the first half. We weren’t ready to go and our energy level was exceeded by them.”
“We gave ourselves a hole that we struggled to dig out of,” Brown added. “Proud for how our guys competed in the second half and that’s how we should play at all times.”
In the first half, the Mountaineers never got into an offensive rhythm and only gained 109 total yards. The most productive drive of the half came in the second quarter when quarterback Garrett Greene took over.
Greene drove the offense 54 yards, but the drive ended at the Texas Tech 34-yard line after a turnover on downs. After that drive, it took WVU until its opening possession in the second half to get on the scoreboard.
Despite a poor first half, the Mountaineers nearly came away with a win. WVU had a chance to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, but had to settle for a field goal.
“We had two really good runs and we got down to a third-and-three, but we missed the throw,” Brown said on the final drive. “We played well in the second half offensively. We kept them off-balance, but we needed to score a touchdown.”
Quarterback Jarret Doege struggled in the first half, but settled down in the second half and finished 25-of-33 for 318 yards and one touchdown. Brown thought Doege played well in the second half and thinks fans shouldn’t be upset with Doege’s play.
“If people want to get pissed at me, that’s fine,” Brown said. “That kid [Doege] played well in the second half. He was 25-of-33 for 318 [yards] and most of that was in the second half.”
“If they want to be upset with all of us in the first half, that’s fair,” Brown added. “I thought he played well in the second half and he gave us a chance.”
Brown said that WVU lacked energy to start the game which led to the quick takeover by Texas Tech in the first quarter.
“It caught me off guard,” Brown said on the lack of energy. “We practiced well on Tuesday and Wednesday; that’s usually a good indicator. We did not play well in the first half.”
“That’s not going to be good enough,” Brown added about the second half play. “We battled back and that’s credit to everyone involved, but what we put out there in the first half is not going to be good enough.”