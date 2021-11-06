It was tough sledding for West Virginia in four quarters against the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys as they lacked an offensive presence in a 24-3 loss on Saturday.
Head coach Neal Brown’s team finished with 133 total yards and just 17 rushing yards against the No. 1 total defense in the Big 12. Brown credited the defensive attack of the Cowboys after the Mountaineers were just one week removed from a 38-point performance against Iowa State.
“What a difference a week makes,” Brown said. “We played probably our best football game a week ago and it was a struggle all day [today]… Offensively, they just consumed us.”
“They got us into one-on-one battles up front by a couple of different ways they were getting their front,” Brown added. “They were playing a more bare front than they had shown at any point. TFL’s (tackles for loss), sacks, I’m not sure I’ve ever had a game with that many.”
Oklahoma State’s defense totaled eight sacks and 10 tackles for loss against the Mountaineers. This had a significant difference on the offensive attack of West Virginia as it was unable to develop any drives.
The West Virginia defense held strong for the majority of the game and held Oklahoma State to 4-of-12 (33%) on third downs and 285 total yards. Quarterback Spencer Sanders has used his legs at times this season for the Cowboys and rushed for 18 yards against WVU.
Brown had planned for Sanders to run the ball and wasn’t surprised that he tried to make plays on the ground at times.
“We were trying to get him [Sanders] in situations where he would pull the ball,” Brown said. “We felt like a couple of times we had some guys that were edge defenders and got nosey and stuck their eyes inside and he was able to get outside. Part of the plan was for him to pull the ball and we would have a hat there for him.”
After back-to-back wins, Brown said that the games wore on the team and it knew it would be a physical game against Oklahoma State.
“The TCU game and the Iowa State game were really physical games; we knew this one would be too,” Brown said. “We’re not a deep team. That’s not me making excuses; it is what it is.”
“Those two games wore on us and I wasn’t blind to it coming in,” Brown said. “Defensively we answered the bell and offensively we didn’t play particularly well, but they [Oklahoma State] had a lot to do with it. From a scheme standpoint and just winning one-on-one, they made it really tough on us.”