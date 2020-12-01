As rumors have been going around college football on who will take over the South Carolina football head coaching job, WVU head coach Neal Brown’s name has popped up as a potential candidate.
This has been nothing but a rumor for the second-year coach, and he made it clear on Tuesday in his weekly press conference that he is not a candidate for the job.
"I guess it's good because people are paying attention because we're doing something right," Brown said about the rumors. "I really don't go about addressing every rumor that's out there just because I think you'll spin yourself in a web. Pretty simple, I'm not a candidate there."
Will Muschamp was the head coach at South Carolina before his termination on Nov. 15. He was in his fifth season with the Gamecocks and had a 2-5 record for the 2020 season. In his tenure, South Carolina went a combined 28-30 and won the Outback Bowl in 2017.
As of Dec. 1, there isn’t a confirmed list of candidates from South Carolina. However, names have come up to be potential replacements in Columbia.
According to Josh Kendall at The Athletic, university officials have already met with Coastal Carolina’s head coach Jamey Chadwell and are expected to interview Oklahoma assistant coach Shane Beamer and Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield. South Carolina is expected to narrow its list in the early part of Dec. and possibly have a name in place to take over by Dec. 16 when the early signing period starts.