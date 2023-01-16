Head coach Neal Brown has found his new offensive coordinator in running back coach Chad Scott, WVU Athletics announced Monday afternoon.
“Chad knows what our strengths are, and he has earned this opportunity. I have coached with him for 13 years, and I trust him and the positive energy he brings every day to our team,” Brown said. “Coach Scott has been a part of elite offenses in the past at Troy, Texas Tech and North Carolina and that experience has prepared him for this leadership role. The fact that he has built strong relationships with our players and is a tremendous teacher of the game will have a positive effect on our entire offensive unit.”
The coming season will be Scott’s fifth year on Brown’s coaching staff at WVU. Scott will still “lead the running backs” along with coordinating the offense, according to a press release from WVU Athletics.
Introducing our new offensive coordinator and running backs coach, @CoachChadScott! MORE » https://t.co/4srGGmgqsk#HailWV pic.twitter.com/CRqlQvO9y6— West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) January 16, 2023
“I appreciate Coach Brown’s confidence in me to take this next step in my coaching career and become the offensive coordinator of the Mountaineers,” Scott said. “We have a strong nucleus returning, and we know what we need to do to be successful on offense. It’s time to get to work.”
The rushing attack for WVU averaged 171.5 yards per game last season with a total of 1,793 yards and 18 touchdowns from the position group.
Scott has previously coached at Texas Tech, Troy, Kentucky, Louisville and North Carolina aside from WVU. He also spent time on the coaching staffs of the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers along with his 18 years as a collegiate coach.
Scott played college football at Kentucky, where he was teammates with Brown.
The move comes just over a month after former offensive coordinator Graham Harrell left WVU for Purdue to fill the same role for the Boilermakers.