Going into Saturday's game, the West Virginia football team was coming off a disappointing loss on the road against a ranked Oklahoma State team. Against Baylor, the Mountaineers fought hard and eventually outlasted them in double overtime, 27-21. Head coach Neal Brown was proud of the way his team never gave up.
“We found ways to lose that game,” Brown said referring to the game last week against Oklahoma State. “Here at home, we found a way to win and I hope what we can do is when we point back and get this thing rolling, we can say hey, this is the game we kind of figured it out.”
For much of the day, the West Virginia (2-1, 1-1 Big 12) offense couldn’t find its footing. However, the defensive side of the ball was strong, and Brown took notice.
“I was really pleased with our defense overall,” Brown said. “I thought that Coach Lesley and Coach Addae did a tremendous job with the game plan coming in.”
Brown mentioned that his team had a good week of practice heading into the game against Baylor (1-1, 1-1 Big 12). One player that he was pleased with during the week was senior defensive lineman Darius Stills.
“He’s had two really good weeks of preparation,” Brown said about Stills. “I was proud of him. He was emotional after the game. He was spent. He really was and when you invest that much, you’re going to be a little emotional, so I was proud of him.”
Another player that stood out on the defense was the Arizona transfer Tony Fields II. He ended the game with 10 tackles and two tackles for loss.
“He’s experienced, played in a lot of big games,” Brown said about Fields II. “He’s got a calmness about him. He’s always cognizant of how young we are and what kind of example he’s setting, and I appreciate that.”
The Mountaineers are still looking to improve under Brown, who is only in his second season as the WVU head coach. Brown knows that his team is improving, but they have not reached any of their goals yet.
“We’re better than we were a year ago, but we’re still, we’re not exactly where we want to be either,” Brown said about his team right now. “I think that was evident at times today.”
Despite all the inconsistencies and mistakes, a game that goes in the win column is one that any coach would rather have no matter how the game goes.
“We’re going to take it,” Brown said to close. “We’re not going to apologize. I thought our team was gritty. We’ll worry about all the negative stuff (and) clean it up during the bye week and be ready to go for Kansas.”