West Virginia University Football Head Coach Neal Brown and multiple players spoke to the media Monday, touching on the win over Duquesne and discussing Saturday’s game against rival Pittsburgh.
Brown’s opening remarks summarized his thoughts on what transpired Saturday against Duquesne.
“We took care of business Saturday night. A slow start, but we responded well after the delay,” Brown said.
Brown also spoke about his team’s defensive play.
“I thought we played really physical, we were really good against the run,” Brown said.
West Virginia held Duquesne to an average of 0.1 yards per rush throughout the game; however, Brown noted the pass coverage needs work.
“Some guys were playing with some bad fundamentals,” Brown said of mistakes made by the WVU secondary.
At the helm of his fifth season for WVU, Brown was pleased with his team’s offensive performance, stating that he was impressed with the team having 300-plus yards in the running and passing game.
West Virginia finished with 304 yards on the ground by seven different rushers and 315 yards through the air.
Freshman running back Jaheim White led the way on the ground with 115 rushing yards on 12 carries in his initial game with West Virginia. Other notable rushers include sophomore starting running back CJ Donaldson, who had 60 yards on 13 carries.
Freshman DJ Oliver saw some time towards the end of the game, adding 38 yards on the ground in his first appearance in both college football and for WVU.
Junior quarterback Garrett Greene accounted for 240 passing yards, and redshirt freshman Nicco Marchiol added 75 to the ledger. Greene also had 33 rushing yards, while Marichol had 24.
Cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. also spoke to the media Monday and opened up with his analysis of the WVU secondary.
“We play hard,” Bishop said. “Obviously we’re improving every week. We just have a lot of things to work on. There’s always room for improvement.”
When asked a question about the interception he made Saturday, Bishop said that he practices the kind of play he made in the game every day.
Talking about the upcoming game against rival Pittsburgh, Brown spoke highly of Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec.:
“The thing that really strikes me is about how big he is,” Brown said. “He moves well and he is an effective runner.”
Brown also complimented Jurkovec’s big arm and his ability to throw the deep ball well.
Jurkovec’s Panthers lost to Big 12 team Cincinnati 27-21 on Saturday, bringing Pitt to a 1-1 record. Jurkovec finished 10-32 with 179 yards and 3 touchdowns.
The Backyard Brawl will be coming to Morgantown on Saturday, Sept. 16, and will be the second time the teams have played each other in the last two years. Pittsburgh won the return of the Backyard Brawl last year, 38-31, in a heartbreaking loss for WVU. It was the season-opener for both teams.
The game Sept. 16 will be at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown at 7:30 p.m. The game can be watched nationally on ABC or heard locally on U92 the Moose on 91.7 FM.