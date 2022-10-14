WVU head coach Neal Brown was proud of his team following the thrilling 43-40 victory over No. 23 Baylor on Thursday night, stating that meeting his three factors decided the game but some good luck was also involved in the tight home victory.
Brown said that the factors of turnover margin, scoring in the red zone, and establishing the run game were what decided the game, with West Virginia succeeding in all three of those categories on Thursday against the Bears.
The Mountaineers out rushed the Bears 217 yards to 169 yards, forced three takeaways while only turning the ball over once, and scored on all four of their red zone appearances, all aspects that were Brown's focus going into the game.
"I really felt like it was [going to come down to] three things, turnover margin, which we won, who could establish the run game, which we did, and then scoring touchdowns in the red zone which we did good enough," Brown said.
"That's the story of the game. I'm proud of our group, our team. We overcame adversity," Brown said.
Brown also believes that this offensive output is indicative of the team's performance all season, but Baylor still provides a big challenge defensively.
"Offensively, I felt like we were pretty good all year and I said that I felt like we were pretty good," Brown said. "But those guys were good on defense, they're really good on defense."
"You'll see it, it'll play out the rest of the year that they're pretty good on defense and we had 74 plays for 500 yards, we ran the ball for 217. We controlled the line of scrimmage and their front-six is really good," Brown said.
Specifically, Brown acknowledged junior running back Tony Mathis Jr., wide receiver Kaden Prather and the entire receiver group for performing well on Thursday and elevating the offense's performance.
"I thought that Tony Mathis was decisive and that's where he hadn't been this year and Kaden Prather is growing up and he's going to be as good as he wants to be and in these last few games he's played really good football," Brown said.
"Our receivers, whenever we played last, we sat here and talked about drops, but they made a bunch of plays tonight, so let's make sure we talk about that," Brown said. "There was a bunch of contested catches, there was a bunch of passes behind them and they made a bunch of plays."
Brown left Thursday's game with a message that he brings to his players, saying that if the team continues to play hard good things will happen and that luck will go its way.
"My message to them is if we'll just continue to play hard, good things will happen. Things have a funny way of evening out," Brown said. "And if you play hard and if you do things the right way in preparation, the ball's going to eventually bounce your way, and let's be honest it hasn't bounced very many damn times in our way this year, until tonight," Brown said.
In preparation for West Virginia's next game on the road against Texas Tech next Saturday, Brown believes a close victory against Baylor allows for a chance to build momentum for the rest of the season.
"Anytime you win some close games it helps, for us I hope that it sets us up a stretch run," Brown said. "We've won three of four, we got to go on the road, to a tough place and they're coming off a bye week, but we've got a chance to get some wind behind us."
Kickoff against the Red Raiders on Saturday, Oct. 22, is set for 3 p.m. from Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.