With the annual Gold-Blue spring game set for this Saturday, Neal Brown and the West Virginia football team is one step closer to taking the field in the fall to kick off the 2021 season.
At the beginning of spring practice in late March, Brown said that he wanted to focus on the learning aspects that come with the spring and prepare for the upcoming season appropriately.
“This is a teaching environment here,” Brown said in March. “We’re really not coming out of spring with starters in any position. Our record at the end of spring is going to be 0-0, and so to me, we’re not going to play any games, so we’re not in a spot where starters and backups matter. There is not necessarily a one, two, three, at any position.”
This has been a unique spring for Brown and the Mountaineers as they did not have a full spring session in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Brown has seen improvement in many of his junior college recruits from a year ago that were unable to have a spring practice.
“A lot of those guys were part of our development program and they were able to scrimmage on Monday nights last year,” Brown said. “I think junior college kids always make big time improvement when they hit their first full spring or second if they’re early graduates.”
This development is nothing new for Brown as he related to his career at Troy and his experience with junior college recruits while coaching the Trojans.
“We recruited a lot of junior college kids at Troy, and we would always see that,” Brown said. “It would always be a big difference after they’ve been on campus and they’ve learned the system.”
West Virginia entered the spring without many questions on who would be taking first-team reps at quarterback. Jarret Doege spent the 2020 season as the full-time starter after earning three starts in 2019 in place of Austin Kendall, and he’s back again in 2021.
At the end of the 2020 season, Doege was replaced in the second half of the Liberty Bowl in favor of Kendall, but any possibility of a competition between the two was extinguished when Kendall entered the transfer portal in January.
Despite the questionable ending to his season, Doege has been named one of the most improved players this spring by Brown.
“He had one bad period on Thursday night in some of our situational work, but other than that, he’s really done a nice job,” Brown said. “He’s one of our most improved players which is a positive for him.”
Brown credited Doege’s pocket awareness during practice as one of his most improved traits.
“It’s really just about buying some time,” Brown said. “Today (Saturday), we had a fourth and short play and he did a really good job just buying an extra second by backing up and getting the ball off for a first down. Those little minute things will make a difference for him.”
West Virginia’s spring session will officially come to an end on Saturday with the Gold-Blue spring game at 1 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.