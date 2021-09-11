The West Virginia Mountaineers needed a bounce back performance in their home opener against Long Island and they got just that with a dominant, 66-0 victory.
The game began with a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown by wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. Against Maryland, Wright had two long kickoff returns, but was unable to finish those returns for scores.
Head coach Neal Brown highlighted Wright’s return ability, but also credited the blocking by the special teams that made the touchdown possible.
“Winston is turning into a real threat there on kickoff return,” Brown said. “Thought he did a nice job starting the game off with a bang. We’ve blocked kickoff return really well for three years now and Winston is using his talent and he’s got a chance to be special.”
With such a large lead early in the game, young players for the Mountaineers had opportunities to contribute significantly on the field. The player that was the highlight of the evening was second-string quarterback, Garrett Greene.
Brown was impressed with Greene in his playmaking despite Greene not necessarily following the script of plays laid out for him early on.
“Garrett did some things,” Brown said. “We had the first two drives of the game scripted for him play-wise and I don’t know if he ran any of the plays the way he was supposed to, but he made some plays. He’s fun to watch and he has some juice about him.”
Greene entered the game in the second quarter and shined immediately. On his first drive, Greene drove the WVU offense 56 yards and capped the attack with a rushing touchdown.
For the night, Greene finished 4-of-7 for 57 yards with 14 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Greene was the leading rusher for the Mountaineers.
Brown acknowledged the process that Greene is going through, but will evaluate Greene prior to Virginia Tech to see if he will earn more playing time.
“He’s going through this maturation and growth process,” Brown said. “Since he got here a year ago, this is the first time that he’s been locked in on football. His spring was up-and-down, and in fall camp it wasn’t as consistent as we wanted to see.”
“We knew he was going to get some playing time here,” Brown added. “We’ll go back and evaluate the film and if his play here and his play through the week warrants that he should get opportunities, then yes, we will use him. I think he can help us.”
The West Virginia defense was nothing short of commanding as it only allowed a net total of 95 yards. Long Island only converted 2-of-13 (15%) on third downs and fumbled once.
West Virginia is back in action on Sept. 18 to renew a rivalry with the Virginia Tech Hokies. Kickoff is set for noon on FS1 at Milan Puskar Stadium.
“We sit here at 1-1 and now our chance at redemption and to make a mark is on Saturday,” Brown said. “It’s going to be one of the biggest home games we’ve had here in my tenure. I think the atmosphere is going to be electric.”