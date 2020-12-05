The West Virginia football team took a big hit in a 42-6 loss to No. 9 Iowa State Saturday. In the loss, the Mountaineers were unable to score until a field goal in the fourth quarter while already trailing 35-0.
Dropped balls were a problem again this week for the Mountaineers and head coach Neal Brown believes that the dropped passes are routine plays, that need to be fixed.
“Until we make routine plays, we are never going to be as good as we need to be,” Brown said. “You look at Iowa State and how many extraordinary plays did they make today, a couple, but here’s what they do, they pay attention to detail they do what they are coached to do and they make routine plays.”
This was the worst loss for the Mountaineers this season as it was against the highest-ranked opponent the team has faced so far. Brown was disappointed in his team’s play but also understood that the Cyclones are a better team.
“Extremely disappointing would be putting it mildly, they are really good so I don’t wanna discredit anything they did,” Brown said. “I thought they were the more disciplined team, they were the more physical team, they dominated on both lines of scrimmage and it wasn’t even close, so credit to them.”
Matt Campbell took over as head coach at Iowa State five years ago and in his 61 games since then, Campbell has gone 34-27. This Iowa State team has tied his season-high in wins since taking over.
The Cyclones have also clinched the Big 12 regular season title and a spot in the Big 12 title game. Brown would like to try and mirror Campbell and his success at Iowa State.
“Matt (Campbell) has done a tremendous job here while they are in year five, they are going to the championship game, they have steadily gotten better each and every year," Brown said about Campbell’s success. “There is a lot of things they do in this program that I respect that I think that we have to mirror at our place to get where we want to be.”
The Mountaineers came into the game after three weeks with no games with their most recent being a 24-6 win over TCU on Nov. 11. The Mountaineers were originally scheduled for a bye week after the TCU win and then Oklahoma was set to come to Morgantown on Nov. 28, but due to COVID-19 issues, the game against the Sooners had been rescheduled for Dec. 12.
Brown does not want to make any excuses about this loss and does not blame the schedule changes for what happened.
“I can sit here and give you a bunch of excuses but it does not matter, we did not play very well in the first half we didn’t have a lot of energy,” Brown said about the three week break. “Did it hurt us not playing in three weeks? Absolutely. Was that the reason we got our tails kicked? No chance.”