Junior running back Leddie Brown finished with a career-high 195 yards as West Virginia rolled over Kansas, 38-17 on Saturday.
It took the Mountaineers (3-1, 2-1 Big 12) the majority of the first quarter to get moving offensively, but when they did, Brown was at the forefront. The first WVU drive ended in a fumble by wide receiver T.J. Simmons. The West Virginia defense forced a Kansas (0-4, 0-3 Big 12) field goal to fall behind, 3-0.
Following a WVU three-and-out, Kansas took advantage and extended its lead to 10-0 on a 43-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Miles Kendrick to Andrew Parchment. This would be the last positive moment for the Jayhawks for quite some time.
Following a Kansas punt, the Mountaineers took over at midfield. It only took quarterback Jarret Doege three plays to hit wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton for a 33-yard touchdown pass to get WVU on the board. This was the first of 38 straight points by the Mountaineers.
In the final four minutes of the first half, West Virginia scored 10 points to lead 17-10 at the half. West Virginia took the lead when it drove 91 yards on 10 plays and was capped by a 6-yard rushing touchdown by Brown.
The score remained 17-10 for most of the third quarter with both teams trading punts. Kansas punted on four drives in the third quarter while going three-and-out three times. WVU took this opportunity to extend its lead with an 87-yard rushing touchdown by Brown.
Following the touchdown run by Brown, Kansas punted once again to give the Mountaineers the ball in the final minutes of the third quarter. Doege took WVU 48 yards and finished the drive with his third touchdown pass of the afternoon to Sam James.
Late in the fourth quarter, West Virginia burned over five minutes before running back Alec Sinkfield rumbled into the endzone for his first score. On the ensuing kickoff, running back Pooka Williams returned it 92 yards for a touchdown. Before this score, the Mountaineers had scored 38 unanswered points.
Doege finished the day 26-of-44 for 318 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Brown rushed for 195 yards on 18 carries with one score while also catching five passes for 36 yards and a touchdown. Ford-Wheaton led all receivers with five receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown.
It was another fantastic day for the West Virginia defense. Kansas finished with only 157 total yards and turned it over twice. The Jayhawks only converted 2-of-13 on third downs.
Next week, West Virginia travels to Lubbock, Texas to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcasted on ESPN2.