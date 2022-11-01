Following a severe injury against TCU on Saturday, Oct. 29, head football coach Neal Brown announced on Tuesday that star freshman running back CJ Donaldson will miss the rest of the 2022 season.
In his weekly press conference on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's matchup against Iowa State, Brown gave an update on Donaldson's injury and confirmed that he will miss the rest of the season.
"CJ Donaldson will not play. He's going to miss the rest of the season, he'll be out," Brown said. "He had surgery yesterday. Not a knee, not something that'll keep him out a really long time, but he'll miss the rest of the year."
Donaldson will finish his freshman campaign with 87 carries for 526 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. Donaldson also caught nine passes for 27 yards and blocked a punt.