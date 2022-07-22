West Virginia Mountaineer football head coach Neal Brown spoke to Big 12 media personnel last Wednesday, highlighting his optimism for the conference amidst possible changes and realignment for the 2022 season.
Brown used his opening statement to praise his team and the experience they brought back.
“We return our top seven offensive linemen, two of our top receivers, two experienced tight ends, and then we’ve got competition at the quarterback position,” Brown said. “We have a lot of experience returning on our defensive line, like the athleticism of our linebackers. At corner, I like the group we have. We’ve added some experience through the transfer portal, and experience at safety.”
Brown says new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who joined the Mountaineers from USC this season, will benefit the team.
“He's brought a different energy about him. He's been able to have success with different types of players, and different types of offenses, and so, I'm excited [for] what he can bring, and the biggest for me is he's got a great feel on game day,” Brown said.
Brown also took time to praise the defense.
"We think this defensive unit has the opportunity to be the best that we've fielded so far,” Brown said. He also said the team is going to be a reflection of the state of West Virginia.
Not only does Brown think the defense is the best he has had; he thinks the defense accurately represents the state of West Virginia.
“We're never going to lose what makes West Virginia special. We really try to mirror the mindset of our state,” Brown said. “It's a blue-collar group that goes to work, really proud of their heritage and that's the same fundamentals that we're trying to put on the field on the defensive side of the ball every Saturday.”
Brown also discussed the different coverage schemes they are trying to develop on defense.
“The one thing that we were trying to improve defensively, is we've been a primary zone, and we wanted to get faster and more athletic in the back end, so we could play more coverage so we could rush even seven sometimes,” Brown said.
Brown also touched on a few other topics, such as NIL, conference realignment and the Backward Brawl.
"I'm for name image likeness, I think I said this in this exact same chair here a year ago, we've got to figure out some guardrails on it, where we can we can still help student athletes, but it's not necessarily used as an inducement,” Brown said.
Brown expressed excitement for the Backyard Brawl to happen not only this year, but in future years, and claims it has motivated the team throughout the offseason.
"Well it's an important rivalry. Our fan base is extremely passionate about that game, and so it's a game that I would be in favor of playing each year,” Brown said. “It's been a great carrot through winter, spring, now through summer workouts to know that we've got not only a game to look forward to but it's a rivalry game that's going to be in prime time."
Brown also says he isn't worried about conference realignment, bringing up how West Virginia has won in every conference they’ve been in and when an independent, and put his faith in the Big 12 to be successful in the future.
"I've got a lot of worries, a lot of concerns, but conference realignment's way down the list for me. We've played in multiple leagues over the last 50 to 75 years, we've even been independent,” Brown said, stating his belief in the program. “The one constant is that West Virginia football has always been successful. I have great faith that West Virginia football is going to be just fine."
The Mountaineers begin their 2022 football season on Sept. 1 at Acrisure Stadium against Pitt in the first Backyard Brawl game since 2011.
Headed to Arlington for Big 12 Media Day with this great crew! #Big12FB @zfrazier54 @Dstills55 @c_woods9 @Brycewheat3 @Samjames_13 pic.twitter.com/59KP2qnR4W— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) July 12, 2022