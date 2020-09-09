West Virginia vs. Eastern Kentucky
Matthew Digby, Sports Editor: It's going to be tough for Eastern Kentucky to make it out of Morgantown with a win on Saturday, even without fans in attendance. After getting dominated by 59 points against Marshall, the Colonels head north to take on Jarret Doege and the Mountaineers. Doege was named the starting quarterback for this season after playing in the last four games last season, starting the last three. I think that Doege will get off to a terrific start to begin 2020 against a defense that gave up 627 yards to Marshall. I think it might take some time to knock some rust off, but I have WVU pulling away in the end, 51-10.
Charles Montgomery, Assistant Sports Editor: Easy pick for me: Mountaineers get the victory after Eastern Kentucky took a 59-0 shellacking from Marshall last week. The Colonels rushed for a total of 103 yards on 31 carries last week for a 2.8 yards per carry average. If the WVU rushing defense is anything like it was last season, I think the Colonels will have an even tougher time getting the running game going.
Run the football. When Neal Brown was asked about if the running game will be better this season, he said, “We better be.” I couldn’t have said it better myself. This is a solid running back group with Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield leading the list, but it falls on the offensive line. They need to find consistency this season in order for the running game to be successful. If the holes open up on the line, it will make the passing game even easier for Jarret Doege.
No. 10 Notre Dame vs. Duke
Digby: One name that most football fans will know in this game is the quarterback for Notre Dame, and that’s Ian Book. Now playing as a fifth-year senior, he is primed for a great season as a leader on and off the field. Despite this being the first year that the Irish are a full-time member of the ACC, they are already predicted to come in second place, only behind the mighty Clemson Tigers. For Duke, the preseason hype doesn’t match up quite as much. In the ACC poll, the Blue Devils are only picked to finish 12th with only Boston College, Syracuse and Georgia Tech behind them. Last season, Duke lost five of itslast six to close out the season, and I think that type of momentum will get carried into this game. Notre Dame wins, 38-13.
Montgomery: Notre Dame all the way. It will be its first season in an actual conference and not as an Independent. I think the Irish will shake things up in the ACC and make things difficult for Clemson, but the season starts with Duke. To be successful this year, the Irish need Ian Book. Book is a solid quarterback, but he needs to make that jump to be considered “elite.” If he can do that against Duke, it will be no competition for Notre Dame.
Let’s not forget about the Duke starting quarterback. Chase Brice was given the nod to start for Duke on Saturday. Brice spent the past two seasons as the backup to Trevor Lawrence in Death Valley with the Clemson Tigers, so I think he has some great attributes to help the Blue Devils. Seven returning starters on defense could make things interesting, but I have Notre Dame winning easily, 45-14.
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech
Digby: One of the top teams in the ACC year in and year out has taken some hits lately, that being Florida State. Now with a new coach on the sidelines, there are even more questions about how this team will look. One consistency comes from quarterback James Blackman. Despite only being a redshirt junior, Blackman still has that feel of being around for quite some time. In his first game of 2020, he will get a chance to gain some momentum against the team picked to finish last in the ACC, Georgia Tech. I think Mike Norvell begins his coaching stint at Florida State with a winning record, beating Georgia Tech, 31-17.
Montgomery: New year, new coach for Florida State. The Mike Norvell era begins on Saturday and it’s too bad it didn’t start against WVU in Atlanta. I don’t expect much from the 'Noles this season, but I think Norvell begins on the right foot with a victory against Georgia Tech. James Blackman returns as starting quarterback, and he has had a decent career at FSU. Hopefully, a new head coach will bring some life to a program that was once at the top.
This is the first time these two teams will meet since 2015. Care to know what happened? The Yellow Jackets blocked Florida State’s game-winning field goal and took it back for a touchdown with no time on the clock to upset then-No. 9 FSU. I don’t think we’ll have any opportunity for that this weekend. The Yellow Jackets are picked to finish last in the ACC, and I don’t think they’ll do anything special. 'Noles win, 35-10.
No. 18 North Carolina vs. Syracuse
Digby: Normally when you think of the North Carolina Tar Heels, most people think basketball rather than football. This year, the football team is looking to make some noise in the second season under head coach Mack Brown. Ranked in the top 20 in the preseason AP poll and third in the ACC, this could be a special season for the Tar Heels. One key player to watch is linebacker Chazz Surratt, who landed on the All-ACC First-Team last season after coming up with 115 tackles. Look for sophomore Sam Howell to get increasingly more comfortable after a freshman year where he put up 3,641 yards with 38 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. Syracuse is picked to finish second-to-last in the ACC, and I don’t think that prediction changes with this game. North Carolina wins, 42-24.
Montgomery: Mack Brown is looking to have a solid season in year two, and it starts with a victory here. I trust the Tar Heels to roll through this one easily. North Carolina was the site of a significant COVID-19 outbreak among its students that stopped practice for five days. Now, nearly three weeks later, here we go. North Carolina had a great offense that averaged 33 points a game and nearly 500 yards last year. I see it happening again in 2020.
Syracuse is always an under the radar team in the ACC. Tommy DeVito returns as the starting quarterback after throwing for 2,360 yards and 19 touchdowns. Syracuse went 5-7 overall last year, and I don’t think it improves much this year. UNC wins 28-20 in a battle to the end.