ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will kick off the college football season with coverage of the ‘Backyard Brawl’ in Pittsburgh.
The show will be hosted by Rece Davis alongside analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Dave Pollack. The season premier of the pregame show will start at 6 p.m. ET, on Thursday, Sept. 1. The show will return for halftime of the game.
This will be WVU’s fifth time being featured on College GameDay. The last time was in 2017 when WVU faced off against TCU.
WVU is 1-3 all-time when featured on College GameDay, with the only win being in the 2012 Orange Bowl.
WVU’s season opener will be Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.