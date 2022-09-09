West Virginia kicked off its season last Thursday suffering a crushing defeat to the Pittsburgh Panthers. Now, as the Mountaineers prepare for their first home game, they could be in for another close matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Last week, college football fans watched the historic matchup between the Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers — the first Backyard Brawl in 11 years. Although West Virginia (0-1) attacked the air early on, the game ended in a 38-31 defeat to Pitt.

Kansas (1-0) opened its season at home just a day later coming away with a 56-10 victory over Tennessee Tech.

This Saturday, in their first conference game of the season, the Mountaineers will face off against a challenging Kansas squad. However, WVU is predicted as a 13.5-point favorite over Kansas.

The teams will kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. Gates open an hour and a half before kickoff, with tailgating opening at 7 a.m. with a permit.

Now, here’s a look at key players to watch during Saturday’s matchup.

WVU vs. Kansas: Players to watch

JT Daniels, WVU QB: In his first start as a Mountaineer, a poised JT Daniels led WVU in last week’s matchup against Pitt as a starting quarterback. Daniels amassed 214 passing yards and two touchdowns showing he can lead the team as a passer and as a teammate.

Jalon Daniels, Kansas QB: Kansas comes to Morgantown Saturday with a significant win over Tennessee Tech, an FCS opponent. Freshman Jalon Daniels has been a star player on the team as starting quarterback, racking up 189 passing yards and two total touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson, WVU TE: Donaldson, listed as a tight end but playing as a running back, currently carries WVU after one game in rushing yards with 125 yards and a short score.

The freshman was also named Big 12 newcomer of the week Monday as he is the first Mountaineer to “rush for 100 yards in his collegiate debut” since 2016, according to a Big 12 press release. Donaldson also blocked a punt against Pitt in the third quarter, showing his wide range of abilities on special teams.

Devin Neal, Kansa RB: Neal, a sophomore player, will prove challenging to the Mountaineer’s defense on Saturday. He leads the team in rushing yards after last week’s matchup against Tennessee Tech, earning 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Other players to watch: WVU wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, a senior player, is the Mountaineer’s leading receiver with 97 yards and two scores.

Last week, WVU’s defense showed up after playing one of the most experienced offensive lines in the country. Together, senior Dante Stills and sophomore Jared Bartlett created a lot of pressure for Pitt, getting to Kedon Slovis five times Thursday night.

This same defense will need to show up on Saturday against Kansas, a team that utilizes its speed in the running game.

Brown’s plea to Mountaineer fans

Ahead of this week’s game, WVU head coach Neal Brown tweeted a video Sunday reflecting on the Mountaineer’s loss against Pitt.

“It’s been two long days watching, reflecting on the game from last Thursday night. It hurts, it still hurts,” Brown said. “It also hurts because we’re well aware of what this game means to our fanbase, and to all of the Mountaineers who were there on Thursday night, thank you. You helped create one of the best college football atmospheres I’ve ever been a part of.”

This team will continue to fight. See you Saturday, #MountaineerNation! pic.twitter.com/LjHJSghP2y — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) September 4, 2022

Brown pleaded to West Virginia fans to continue supporting the team and showing out for the game Saturday against the Jayhawks.

“Mountaineer fans, I just urge you, don’t give up on this team. Continue to support them,” he said. “They have the spirit of West Virginia, they’re fighters, and we will respond. Help get behind this team and create a great environment on Saturday.”