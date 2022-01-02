Mountaineers defensive lineman Dante Stills announced Sunday that he intends on returning for his fifth and final season in the fall of 2022.
The announcement was made via Stills’ Twitter account, and featured a photo of him with a caption that read, “RUN IT BACK.”
RUN IT BACK 😤 pic.twitter.com/vNoURpiAzx— Dante Stills (@Dstills55) January 2, 2022
Stills, a native of Fairmont, West Virginia, has put up 108 total tackles, 19 sacks, and four forced fumbles to go along with one interception in his four-year collegiate career. He will enter the 2022 season with the eighth-most sacks in school history.
The defensive lineman had perhaps his most productive season yet in 2021, tying a career high in sacks with seven to lead a WVU front that got to opposing quarterbacks with regularity. Stills also paced the team with 13 tackles for loss to put him third on the program’s all-time list.
Stills’ efforts throughout the season earned him a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team. He was the only WVU player to receive this honor.
The Mountaineer’s roster has certainly seen its share of adjustment in this young offseason, with a number of players announcing decisions to transfer from the program. These include names like quarterback Jarret Doege, wide receiver Winston Wright Jr., and cornerback Jackie Matthews.