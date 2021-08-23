West Virginia senior defensive lineman Dante Stills has earned a spot on the 2021 Associated Press Preseason Second Team All-American Team.
This is another preseason accolade for the Fairmont native as he was named to the Outland Trophy and Nagurski Trophy Watch Lists. Stills was also named to the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team by Street & Smith's.
In 2020, Stills finished with 35 total tackles, two sacks and led the WVU defense with 10.5 tackles for loss.
The 2021 West Virginia football season kicks off on Sep. 4 against Maryland in College Park, Maryland.