West Virginia senior defensive lineman Dante Stills has earned a spot on the Big 12 Preseason All-Conference team as announced on Wednesday.
During the 2020-21 season, Stills finished with 35 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Stills' tackles for loss total ranked him 10th in the Big 12 in that category.
The team is selected by media members that cover Big 12 sports. The Preseason Offensive Player of the Year is Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. Iowa State's Mike Rose was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
The Big 12 media preseason poll will be released Thursday.