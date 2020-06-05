West Virginia defensive tackle Darius Stills was announced as a member of the 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List on Friday.
Since 2004, the Lott IMPACT Trophy is awarded to college football's Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year.
During the 2019 season, Stills led the Mountaineers in tackles for loss with 14.5, en route to ending the season with 47 total tackles. He also ranked second in the Big 12 in sacks with seven, an honor he shared with his brother, Dante Stills.
For his efforts, Darius Stills was named to the All-Big 12 First Team.
The overall list features 42 different players, including six from the Big 12.