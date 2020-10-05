Oct 3, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) celebrates after sacking Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer (5) during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Oct 3, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) celebrates after sacking Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer (5) during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. 

 Photo by Ben Queen USA Today Sports

For his performance against Baylor, West Virginia senior defensive lineman, Darius Stills, was named Co-Defensive Player of the Week by the Big 12 conference.

Stills had a terrific performance against the Bears with four total tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. Stills now has 4.5 tackles for loss in 2020 which places him sixth in the Big 12 and No. 21 nationally. His sack total also places him sixth in the Big 12 conference with 2.5 overall.

Stills shared the award with TCU safety La’Kendrick Van Zandt who finished with seven total tackles and one interception against Texas.

Tags

Asst Sports Editor

I am a junior journalism student from Grant, Alabama. I have been with the DA since January 2019 and I have covered multiple sports including, women's basketball, tennis, women's soccer, men's soccer, golf, swimming and diving, and football.