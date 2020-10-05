For his performance against Baylor, West Virginia senior defensive lineman, Darius Stills, was named Co-Defensive Player of the Week by the Big 12 conference.
Stills had a terrific performance against the Bears with four total tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. Stills now has 4.5 tackles for loss in 2020 which places him sixth in the Big 12 and No. 21 nationally. His sack total also places him sixth in the Big 12 conference with 2.5 overall.
Stills shared the award with TCU safety La’Kendrick Van Zandt who finished with seven total tackles and one interception against Texas.