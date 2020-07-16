Darius Stills celebrates to the crowd after a big play Kansas.

 James Knable

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills has been named the Big 12's Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, the conference announced Thursday.

Stills, a senior from Fairmont, led the Mountaineers' defensive line in total tackles last season with 47. Along with his brother Dante, the duo tied for the team lead in tackles for loss.

Stills is the lone Mountaineer on the preseason All-Big 12 team. Oklahoma and Texas led all conference schools with five honorees each.

West Virginia is scheduled to begin the 2020 season on Sept. 5, taking on Florida State in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.