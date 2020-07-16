West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills has been named the Big 12's Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, the conference announced Thursday.
🏈 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬 #𝗕𝗶𝗴𝟭𝟮𝗙𝗕 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 🏈▪️Offensive Player of the Year: Chuba Hubbard 🇨🇦🤠 @CowboyFB ▪️Defensive Player of the Year: Darius Stills 〽️ @WVUfootball ▪️Newcomer of the Year: Spencer Rattler ⭕️🙌 @OU_Football ➡️ https://t.co/l1fGiWY7Vu pic.twitter.com/YEE7WJXtL3— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 16, 2020
Stills, a senior from Fairmont, led the Mountaineers' defensive line in total tackles last season with 47. Along with his brother Dante, the duo tied for the team lead in tackles for loss.
Stills is the lone Mountaineer on the preseason All-Big 12 team. Oklahoma and Texas led all conference schools with five honorees each.
West Virginia is scheduled to begin the 2020 season on Sept. 5, taking on Florida State in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.