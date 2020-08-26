West Virginia senior defensive lineman Darius Stills earned a spot on the CBS Sports 2020 Preseason All-America team on Friday.
Stills was the only Mountaineer to be named to the list as he garnered a first-team spot on the defensive line.
Stills was one of six players from the Big 12 to earn a first-team spot and one of 11 total players from the conference named to the team. TCU junior Trevon Moehrig was the only other defensive player from the Big 12 to be named to the first-team defense along with Stills.
WVU head coach Neal Brown wants Stills to show people why he deserves to be honored with a spot on the CBS Sports All-America team.
“Darius Stills got put on an All-America team, and I told him to prove them right. If you get accolades, you have to prove those people right, and if you aren’t picked where you want to be then you need to prove them wrong,” Brown said.
The Fairmont native continues to rack up preseason honors ahead of the 2020 season following a stellar junior campaign in 2019 when he led WVU in tackles for loss with 14.5 and tied for first on the team in sacks with seven overall. Stills made headlines against then-No. 12 Baylor when he reached career highs in tackles with 10 and sacks with three.
Last season, Stills started 11 games at nose tackle for West Virginia and was named to the All-Big 12 First Team. He finished tied for fifth in the Big 12 with 1.21 tackles for loss per game and tied for fourth with a 0.58 sacks per game average.
Along with being named to the CBS Sports All-America Team, Stills was named the Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team. Stills has also been placed on the Outland Trophy, the Nagurski Trophy, and the Bednarik Award watch lists.
In three seasons at WVU, Stills has appeared in 33 games while recording 36 solo tackles, 18 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Stills has also assisted on 24 tackles and forced one fumble.