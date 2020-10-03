In a game where the offense couldn’t get into a rhythm for West Virginia, the defense kept the door open for an opportunity to win against Baylor on Saturday.
WVU head coach Neal Brown was impressed with the resiliency of his team in a sloppy game that took two overtimes to decide the winner.
“Here at home, we found a way to win, and I hope what we can do is point back to this, get this thing rolling and say that this is the game that we kind of figured it out,” Brown said following the 27-21 double overtime victory. “Some people may say it’s ugly, but I say it’s gritty.”
The Mountaineers were in a battle from the start and the offense struggled throughout the game. Quarterback Jarret Doege threw two interceptions while also fumbling once and the punt return team muffed a kick when two players for West Virginia ran into each other.
Despite all the mishaps on offense, the defense stood firm and had its best performance as a unit in 2020. Overall, the Mountaineers held Baylor to 256 yards total and forced two interceptions. One of those interceptions came in the second overtime, which then set up running back Leddie Brown to score the game-winning touchdown on the following possession.
Brown felt that his team won today on takeaways by the defense and also negative plays.
“In our program on defense, we talk about takeaways, we talk about negative plays, sacks, tackles for loss, and we talk about red zone defense,” Brown said. “Today, we won the game with several takeaways. We played our tails off in the red zone, and we had six sacks and numerous tackles for loss.”
Of those six sacks and 11 tackles for loss that the Mountaineers recorded, 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss belonged to senior defensive lineman Darius Stills. Following the game, Stills talked about the defensive unit’s performance.
“We had a very good game against them last year, but we didn’t pull it off, this year we just kicked into a whole different gear,” Stills said. “I’m proud of my guys and the whole defense for it, but at the end of the day we just have to turn the page and get ready for Kansas.”
Brown gave his thoughts on the performance put on by Stills and how he saw the effort his defensive lineman had on the field.
“He’s had two really good weeks of preparation,” Brown said about Stills. “He was emotional after the game. He was spent. He really was and when you invest that much, you’re going to be a little emotional, so I was proud of him.”
Through three games, the WVU defense has held opponents to an average of 268 total yards. The defense is only allowing 102 rushing yards per game and teams have converted only 29% of third down attempts. As a team, the Mountaineers have combined for 11 sacks on the year with Stills leading the group.
West Virginia has a bye week next Saturday but returns to action on Oct. 17 against Kansas.