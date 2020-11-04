Coming off one of the most complete performances of the season last week against No. 16 Kansas State, West Virginia will look to build the momentum with a tough road test against No. 22 Texas.
The Mountaineers (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) have one of the best defenses in the country, but will face the best offense they have seen all season long. Through six games, WVU ranks No. 1 nationally in total defense among teams who have played at least three games, surrendering only 255 yards per contest.
Texas (4-2, 3-2) has one of the best offenses nationally with quarterback Sam Ehlinger at the controls. He has put up 275 passing yards per game with 20 total touchdowns passes and five interceptions. He also leads the Longhorns in rushing with 284 yards and seven touchdowns on the season.
“He’s gotten to where he’s really comfortable in the pocket,” West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said about Ehlinger in his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “He gets the ball out on time and his accuracy has really improved. He is a capable runner, without question, and they will run him.”
Ehlinger has a lot of players that he can facilitate the ball to, beginning with sophomore wide receiver Joshua Moore. On the season, Moore has only 22 catches but has totaled 343 yards and seven touchdown receptions.
To help Ehlinger in the run game is junior running back Keaontay Ingram, who has piled up 250 yards on the ground in 53 rushing attempts.
The Mountaineer offense will need to play well to keep up with Texas, no matter how good the defense ultimately plays. Quarterback Jarret Doege has started to become a reliable player under center, and he has attributed that to the continued work and experience he has been getting this season.
“For me, I’m just more decisive, more comfortable, more confident with what I’m doing,” Doege said on Wednesday. “As a team, we just keep growing each game. I think we keep getting better, and we are going to continue to keep getting better.”
The offense has been saved in a lot of ways this season by junior running back Leddie Brown, who currently ranks No. 8 nationally in rushing yards this season. He has put up 694 yards on 126 carries with eight touchdowns.
Another player that has started to step up is tight end Mike O’Laughlin. Against Kansas State, he had two receptions that went for 17 and 15 yards. And his effort and reliability have not gone unnoticed by anyone.
“He’s at a position with his body weight and strength where he can compete week in and week out,” Neal Brown said of O’Laughlin. “He’s always had great ball skills. He’s always been a guy that’s good after the catch, so he continues to do that, and now he’s doing a really good job in the run game and the pass protection aspects.”
The game against Texas is set to kick off at noon and will be nationally televised on ABC.