West Virginia defensive back Daryl Porter Jr. (2) celebrates after the final play against Iowa State at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va., on Oct. 30, 2021.

 Photo by Gus Schlomer

Another West Virginia football athlete has entered the transfer portal, this being starting defensive back Daryl Porter Jr.

Porter Jr. announced his decision via Twitter Wednesday morning.

Porter Jr. redshirted his first season for the Mountaineers, but then appeared in all 13 games in 2021, recording 46 tackles, five pass deflections and one interception.

Porter wil have two years of eligibility remaining at his next destination. 