Another West Virginia football athlete has entered the transfer portal, this being starting defensive back Daryl Porter Jr.
Porter Jr. announced his decision via Twitter Wednesday morning.
I will be entering the transfer portal..— DP 🦅✨ (@darylporterjr) February 16, 2022
Porter Jr. redshirted his first season for the Mountaineers, but then appeared in all 13 games in 2021, recording 46 tackles, five pass deflections and one interception.
Porter wil have two years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.